Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
NASDAQ GOODN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.
