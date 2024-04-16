First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

