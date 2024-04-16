Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Lowered to “Underperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

