Keel Point LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

