Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

