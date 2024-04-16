FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 202,744 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $40.08.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.