FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 316,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 202,744 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $40.08.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

