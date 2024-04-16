First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 192,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

