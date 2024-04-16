EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.70. EHang shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 309,581 shares trading hands.

EHang Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,494 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

