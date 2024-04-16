EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.70. EHang shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 309,581 shares trading hands.
EHang Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
See Also
