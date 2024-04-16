SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.39. 3,132,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,481. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

