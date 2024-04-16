DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.