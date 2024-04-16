DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.