Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 361,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

