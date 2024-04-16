Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.39 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $62,525.89 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,230.77 billion and approximately $45.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.14 or 0.00764711 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00040346 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00105257 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,684,175 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
