Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.39 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $62,525.89 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,230.77 billion and approximately $45.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.14 or 0.00764711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00105257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,684,175 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

