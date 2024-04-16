National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

