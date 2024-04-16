Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $760,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

