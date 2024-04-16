Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.32% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $335.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

