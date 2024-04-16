Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

