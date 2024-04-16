Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 1,376,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

