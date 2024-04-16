Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 199,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

