Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 473,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,126. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

