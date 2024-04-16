Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 1,522,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

