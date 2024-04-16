Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,038 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 333,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,208. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

