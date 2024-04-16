Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,525. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

