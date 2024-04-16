Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 322,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

