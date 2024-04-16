Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,004.73). 79.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
