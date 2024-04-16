Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Marks Electrical Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

LON:MRK traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.85). 188,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,100. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.72.

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,004.73). 79.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.