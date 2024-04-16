Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 1,596,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Journey Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JRNGF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,540. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

