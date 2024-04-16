Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 1,596,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Journey Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of JRNGF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,540. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.
Journey Energy Company Profile
