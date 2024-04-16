Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $45,308.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012666 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

