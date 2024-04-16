Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 137,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,780. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

