VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $166.35. 4,738,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,590. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

