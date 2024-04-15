Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $11.05 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $249.89. 4,798,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.60. The company has a market cap of $374.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

