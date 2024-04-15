Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Holdings Lifted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,740 shares of company stock worth $9,529,027. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 584,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.