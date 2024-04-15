Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 9.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 339.4 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $28.08 during midday trading on Monday. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
