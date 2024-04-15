Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 9.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 339.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $28.08 during midday trading on Monday. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

