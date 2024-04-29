Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

ANET traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.19. 758,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.09 and its 200 day moving average is $247.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

