Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2024 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2024 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. 2,680,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

