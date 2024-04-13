Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.67.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

