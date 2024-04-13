Critical Survey: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) versus Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kemper and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 4 1 3.20 Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Everest Group has a consensus target price of $435.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Everest Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -5.50% -2.37% -0.46% Everest Group 17.26% 25.05% 6.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kemper and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.2% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $4.94 billion 0.73 -$272.10 million ($4.25) -13.18 Everest Group $14.46 billion 1.09 $2.52 billion $59.73 6.06

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kemper pays out -29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kemper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Everest Group beats Kemper on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper



Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Everest Group



Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

