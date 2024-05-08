SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,289,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 718,097 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $10.46.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 27.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $542.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

