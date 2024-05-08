Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,331,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,962,503 shares.The stock last traded at $141.25 and had previously closed at $144.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

