Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 7% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 79,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 104,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Bristow Group Trading Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.33 million, a PE ratio of -134.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 294,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

