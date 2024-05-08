Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

