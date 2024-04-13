Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.