Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

BATS:XM opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

