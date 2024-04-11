Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 407.38% from the stock’s current price.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LON:STAR opened at GBX 10.84 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of -0.13. Star Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.87.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

