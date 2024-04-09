Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

WBS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

