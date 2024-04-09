Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

PB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,712. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,749,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,306,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

