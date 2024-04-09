Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,940. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $476,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

