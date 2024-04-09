Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. 2,096,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

