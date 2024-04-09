AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,640,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,153,836. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

