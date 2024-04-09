Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 448,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,337. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

