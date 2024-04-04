Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. 901,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,328,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.76.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Azul by 3,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

