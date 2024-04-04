Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 293,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 686,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

